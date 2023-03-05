Basketball double header and Shamrock Shuffle keep Deer District busy on Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Basketball, beer and hanging out with your best friends is a win-win-win for Milwaukeeans. Lucky all three of those things were celebrated at Deer District on Saturday.

Marquette fan exited Fiserv Forum with big smiles after the Golden Eagles got a win to end the regular season. The Marquette Men's basketball team are Big East champions and are looking for another title at the Big East Tournament coming up.

"We're here, we're back, 6th see let's come into this tournament, make some noise. Lots to prove, chip on the shoulder. We just won the Big East championship, we're gonna do it again! Watch!" Marquette student Calvin Carlos exclaimed after the game.

As the Golden Eagles were cutting down nets, Shamrock Shufflers flooded the bars along MLK Dr. and around Deer District in search of the perfect green beer.

"It's the best part of Milwaukee. It brings everyone together. No matter what's going on everyone gets together for a reason," Ben Hernandez said of the atmosphere.

Although the 14th annual Shamrock Shuffle officially ended at 6 p.m., Hernandez and his friend Amanda Oeder said they plan to stay out late into the evening. However, they already made plans to "Drink Wisconsibly."

"I live like 10 minutes away form here, a walk. But I super encouraged all my friends that came in from out of town to Uber or do whatever they need to," Oeder said. "I invited people to come over to my house just stay, just to be safe."

By 7:30 p.m. the green in Deer District multiplied between the Shamrock Shufflers still hanging around and fans showing up to the Bucks' game.

