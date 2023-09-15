Bartolotta Restaurants to relocate headquarters for new Milwaukee Public Museum

MILWAUKEE — The Bartolotta Restaurants will vacate its longtime headquarters on McKinley Ave. to accommodate the construction of the new Milwaukee Public Museum building.

The company never owned its current office building at 520 W. McKinley Ave. and had a below-market lease that continued through 2027. The new headquarters is located in the Walker's Point neighborhood at 234 W. Florida Street in Milwaukee.

“We recognize the importance of the new museum in Milwaukee, and we view our support as a civic duty that reinforces our commitment to the community,” says The Bartolotta Restaurants Co-Founder and Owner Chef Paul Bartolotta. “The decision we have made allows us to pay it forward, as the Milwaukee Public Museum expansion will serve as a statewide cultural, historical, and educational treasure, a symbol of our region’s greatness, and a beacon for friends, family, and neighbors to share for generations to come.”

The Milwaukee Public Museum will recognize the Bartolotta family's 30 years in the community in the new museum.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip