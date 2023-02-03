Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy visits Bay View pizza spot, gets offered a beer

MILWAUKEE — Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was welcomed to Milwaukee in the most Wisconsin fashion this week.

Portnoy, known for his "One Bite Pizza Reviews," goes around the country in search of the perfect 'za. In a video uploaded to YouTube Thursday evening, Portnoy found himself in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood outside the popular Classic Slice pizza restaurant.

As the video begins, Portnoy explained that he came from Miami to zero-degree weather here. Welcome to Wisconsin! It was so cold, the plane's tires broke when landing and they had to get towed off the runway.

After Portnoy wrestled to open the "Midwest" pizza box, it was revealed he didn't have a slice of pizza. Instead, he had cookies...

"What we have is not pizza as you can see, it is little chocolate chip cookies," Portnoy says. "What happened? They are closed for a staff party. So I'm banging on the window and they're like 'get out of here, get out of here' and then one person recognized me. I'm like, 'I'm here for one night.'"

The video shows his interaction with an assumed Classic Slice employee. The man explained the ovens are down because of their work party.

"You have no pizza in there?" Portnoy asked.

"No," the man answered. And in the most Wisconsin fashion, the man offers a beer: "You can have a beer. You guys want a beer?"

After no pizza luck, Portnoy is offered cookies to review, a market Portnoy sometimes "dabbles" in. Unfortunately, he gave the cookies a 4.7 score with ten being the highest.

"This trip (is) off to a terrible start," Portnoy concludes.

The video doesn't specify if he ever drank a beer with the Classic Slice crew.

However, Classic Slice doesn't seem to be his only stop in Milwaukee. From his recent Tweets, it looks like he also made a stop at Zaffiros.

As well as a stop at Wells Brothers restaurant in Racine.

In his Classic Slice review video, Portnoy hinted that we will later find out why he is actually in town.

