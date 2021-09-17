Watch
Barnes paid no income tax, was on BadgerCare in 2018

Morry Gash/AP
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The city has suffered from unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes paid no income tax in 2018 and was on BadgerCare as he was running for lieutenant governor.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Barnes didn’t file a state or federal income tax return that year.

Barnes is one of 11 Democrats running for U.S. Senate in 2022. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has not said yet whether he will run for a third term.

Barnes was on the state’s Medicaid program BadgerCare Plus for his health insurance in 2018, but did not receive food stamps or unemployment compensation.

His campaign said Barnes tapped personal savings, including family money from an estate sale, to purchase two condos that year.

