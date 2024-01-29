Watch Now
'Barbie's Dream Plow' or 'Alice Scooper'? Minnesota DOT's snowplow naming contest

The Minnesota DOT received more than 8000 name submissions for its snowplow naming contest. People were able to vote on a list of 50 finalists.
Posted at 6:29 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 07:29:56-05

In Today's Talker — The winner of the 2024 Minnesota "Name a Snowplow" contest will be announced today.

Here are the top five finalists:

  1. A Little Salty
  2. A Plow Called Sue
  3. Aaron Brrrrr, Senior
  4. Alice Scooper
  5. Barbie's Dream Plow

The Minnesota Department of Transportation narrowed more than 8,000 submissions to a list of just 50. Voting is closed now but you can see that list of finalists here.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

