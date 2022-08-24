Watch Now
Barbie Malibu Truck Tour cruises to Mayfair Mall this Saturday

The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will feature exclusive retro-inspired merchandise to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Malibu girl.
Posted at 9:41 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 22:42:09-04

MILWAUKEE — Barbie fans have something to look forward to this weekend! The Barbie Malibu Truck Tour will cruise into the Milwaukee area on Saturday.

The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will feature exclusive retro-inspired merchandise to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Malibu girl.

The truck will be at Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, on Saturday near Barnes & Noble from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BARBIE TRUCK
The Barbie Malibu Truck Tour will cruise into the Milwaukee area on Saturday.

According to a news release, some of the items you can look forward to include a Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket, hoodie, tie dye bucket hat, ring t-shirt, embroidered patch set, shopper tote, beach towel, and more!

Merchandise can be purchased from the Barbie Pop-Up Truck by credit card. Prices range from $12 to $75.

For more information, visit Barbie's website.

