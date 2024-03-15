Barbie Dream Wedding: Mattel and Azazie team up on bridal line

In Today's Talker — Barbie is headed down the aisle!
Mattel has partnered with bridal industry giant Azazie to create a collection of Barbie-inspired wedding gowns, bridesmaid and flower girl dresses.
Each design draws inspiration from vintage Barbie looks throughout the decades — including bows, ruffles and plenty of pink!
The Azazie Barbie line is available to shop now. Sizes run from 0 to 30, with the option to order custom sizes at no charge.
