Barbie Dream Wedding: Mattel and Azazie team up on bridal line

In Today's Talker — Barbie is headed down the aisle!

Mattel has partnered with bridal industry giant Azazie to create a collection of Barbie-inspired wedding gowns, bridesmaid and flower girl dresses.

Each design draws inspiration from vintage Barbie looks throughout the decades — including bows, ruffles and plenty of pink!

The Azazie Barbie line is available to shop now. Sizes run from 0 to 30, with the option to order custom sizes at no charge.

Watch the full Today's Talker above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip