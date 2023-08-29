Barbershop Books hopes to improve literacy rates

MILWAUKEE — Zeckarias is getting ready for 5K next week and that means getting a fresh haircut. Climbing up into the booster seat at P's Classic Kutz, he held a book in one of his hands. His barber, DJ, began reading the first page to him as he got his razor ready.

"So you've lost your front teeth," DJ reads from the book 'What if You Had Animal Teeth?' by Sandra Markle.

Prior to climbing up in his chair, Zeckarias picked out the book from a child-sized bookshelf tucked away in the corner of the barbershop. It's part of the Barbershop Books initiative.

"It's gonna help you grow, it's gonna help you experience something new, or it's gonna broaden your horizon and imagination," DJ said about why he wants to see kids reading in the barbershop.

Barbershop Books works "to expand reading opportunities for Black boys by creating and supporting fun reading experiences in barbershops," according to their website.

The organization also reports that 82% of Black male 4th-grade students in the United States are not proficient in reading. A stat DJ called "astonishing."

"There's just not a lot of books that entertain them as far as their history, as far as where they come from," DJ explained while touching up Zeckarias' hair. "I think it's hard to read when there's nothing that represents you."

Dea Wright, the Director of the Office of Early Childhood Initiatives, is the one responsible for bringing the program to Wisconsin.

"How do we get parents to create moments where children are exposed to reading and learning to love reading and all that preparation for school," Wright said of the focus of Barbershop Books.

Zeckarias' mom, Brandy Jackson, is already a fan of the program.

"When you come to get a haircut you can grab a book and read it with them, or if they want to read by themselves they can do that," Jackson said.

And because back-to-school and haircuts go hand-in-hand, P's Classic Kutz is offering free haircuts for kids every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. starting on August 29th and going through the end of September.

"I'm gonna be honest with you, the free cut is just a draw-in. I'm really more interested in seeing them read," DJ said. "If I can see you read, then I don't mind giving you a free haircut."

His hope is that kids walk out of the barbershop with a fresh fade and a new favorite book.

"Maybe, just maybe, it might make the world a better place. Just maybe," DJ said as he lifted Zeckarias out of the chair and cleaned up.

Barbershop Books can also be found at the Sherman Phoenix. The Office of Early Childhood Initiatives plans to bring the program to three more barbershops in Milwaukee.

