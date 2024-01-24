Barbara Feigin discusses new book 'My American Dream: A Journey from Fascism to Freedom'

JANUARY 23, 2024 — Barbara Feigin is hosting a community conversation with an anticipated 200 Milwaukee-area business and community leaders.

The event will provide the southeastern Wisconsin community with an opportunity to hear how she rose from a German refugee to a successful advertising executive.

If that last name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s the mother of Bucks President Peter Feigin.

Steph Connects caught up with Barbara Feigin for a preview of the event and few words of inspiration for young women navigating corporate careers.

"Never give up, there will be challenges but push through and make sure your voice is heard," says Feigin.

