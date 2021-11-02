'Baltic Fire': Lakefront Brewery releases winter seasonal beer

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery released its winter seasonal beer, Baltic Fire, on Monday.

Its latest brew replaces its former winter seasonal, "Proper Porter" English porter. Officials say this is the Baltic answer to Imperial Stout.

Lakefront Brewery describes it as a dark, cocoa-brown, cold-fermented Baltic Porter weaved together by layers of malty sweetness, toffee, molasses, toasted almonds, and vanilla.

“This Baltic Porter is light on the vanilla, but deep on flavor,” said Lakefront’s Brand Manager Michael Stodola. “It’s roasted and warm and comforting. The chocolate and vanilla are well-balanced and not overwhelming. It’s the perfect winter warmer.”

Officials say Baltic Fire is brewed with several different malts including Munich, Belgian Aromatic, and Chocolate. It employs Mt. Hood hops and sports a 6.8 percent alcohol by volume.

Baltic Fire is only around for three months.

“The criss-cross design on the label is a Lithuanian folk-art symbol for the sun or fire," Stodola said.

