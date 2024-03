The Wisconsin Badgers (21-12) advance to play top-seed and third-ranked Purdue in the semifinals on Saturday, March 15.

AJ Storr scored a career-high 30 points, Steven Crowl added 19.

Brian Butch gives his insight on Wisconsin College Basketball Teams.

Watch the full interview above

