Baking the best birthday cake for foster kids

As a child, dreaming about the perfect birthday cake is one of the most exciting parts of that special day. But not all children have that luxury.

Some have never had a birthday cake and might not ever if not for a special non-profit called “For Goodness Cakes”.

Steph Brown is baking cookies with Milwaukee’s Chapter founder Brittany Wohlfeil in today’s edition of Steph Connects.

Brittany Wohlfeil started her bakery “BatterMke” in the middle of the pandemic.

She had months of challenges but giving up wasn’t an option.

The bakery is now very popular with delicious cakes and pastries and lines out the door.

Wohlfeil is grateful for the growth and wants to pay it forward with cakes for kids who are often forgotten.

If you like to bake or if you know an agency that could partner with For Goodness Cakes, click here.

