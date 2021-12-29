Watch
Badgers, Sun Devils carry Las Vegas Bowl into new stadium

John McCoy/AP
FILE - Exterior view of the Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders played the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is adding the NFL’s crown jewel with the Super Bowl coming to cap the 2023 season. The league’s biggest event will follow the Pro Bowl this season and the NFL draft next year. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)
Posted at 8:29 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 09:29:49-05

The Las Vegas Bowl moves into Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, with showdown featuring the Big Ten's Wisconsin Badgers and Arizona State Sun Devils of the Pac-12.

Both teams entered the season with conference title aspirations but fell short. Badgers freshman Braelon Allen was a breakout star with 1,109 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is a dual threat for the Sun Devils and will have to use his legs after leading runner Rachaad White opted out of the game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

