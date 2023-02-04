Badgers head coach Luke Fickell talks recruiting in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Last night, new Badgers Head Coach Luke Fickell received two standing ovations at Wisconsin's Big Red Rally in Milwaukee. Now he's making this city, the area, and the state his focus in recruiting.

Lance Allan: "how important is Wisconsin and Milwaukee specifically, to you and your staff?"

Fickell: "Well the number one place and the number one job we have to do is right here within the state. And they've obviously I think in the last 20 years had 47 players. Obviously, it's the number one spot of you know, the kids on the football team. And that means scholarship guys and you take on top of the, you know, what they've done obviously with those guys that are part of the program and through the walk-on program and the preferred walk-ons and what they've done that way. So, I know this, that this is the most important area for us. I'm talking about Milwaukee but I'm talking about the entire state. And I think it's incredibly important and that's one of those hurdles that I know we've got to be able to overcome in a way that, we don't have anybody that's played high school football in the state. We don't have a former player that's one of the ten coaches and that's something that in the back of my mind, is always something. Ok, we've got to overcome, you know, some of these hurdles."

Fickell also breaking some news, saying the first look at the team for the general public, will be at the spring game April 22.

