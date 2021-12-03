Watch
Badgers fans rank third in NCAA survey about drinks per game

Copyright Getty Images
Ethan Miller
<p>LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 04: A Wisconsin Badgers cheerleader runs a flag through the end zone after a Wisconsin touchdown against the UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium September 4, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wisconsin won 41-21. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 8:38 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 21:38:56-05

MADISON, Wis. — Fans of the Wisconsin Badgers have been ranked third in the NCAA in a survey about the average number of drinks per game.

The survey looked at the average number of drinks consumed by NCAA fans over 21, as well as how much they spent on the beverages. Badgers fans on average drank 3.9 drinks per game, which costs an average of $23.02.

First place was taken by fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and second place was fans of the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The full rankings can be found on the Vegas Insider website.

