WISCONSIN — Johnny Davis, a sophomore at UW-Madison and La Crosse native, has been selected in the first round of the NBA draft.

Davis was selected 10th by Washington Thursday night.

Davis was a guard for the Badgers for two seasons, only starting in one game his freshman year. However, by his sophomore year, Davis started in all 31 games he played.

During his two years at Madison, he averaged 13.4 points per game. His free-throw percentage was 72.7% overall, with a 32% three-pointer average.

He scored a total of 830 points for the Badgers, with 101 assists.

Before the draft, the Associated Press called Davis a "likely lottery selection."

With this selection, Davis has become Wisconsin's first top-10 overall pick since the Charlotte Hornets took Frank Kaminsky ninth overall in 2015.

