Badger fans welcome at the MECCA Sunday as UW-Madison takes on Iowa State

MILWAUKEE — The Badgers are scheduled to take on Iowa State in round two of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, with tip-off at 5:10 p.m.

To celebrate, the MECCA in Milwaukee's Deer District is once again opening its doors to Badgers fans and has several festivities scheduled.

Tip-off may not be until 5:10 p.m., but the MECCA is opening its doors at 10 a.m. Sunday and has a scheduled performance from the UW-Madison Band, Spirit Squad, and Bucky the Badger at approximately 3:15 p.m.

According to Wisconsin Athletics, the band will perform inside at 3:15 p.m. and outside, weather permitting, before the big game. There will be free Badger giveaways, and reservations are encouraged.

However, fans can also enjoy general admission seating in the bar area while space is available.

If you're planning to head to the MECCA today for the big game, we'd encourage you to get there early as the place was packed on Friday for the round one game.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip