4 injured in crash at Teutonia and Mill, 1 person ejected

The scene was taped off and a number of police and other first responders were in the area.
Posted at 4:43 PM, Aug 31, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Four people were injured in a two-car crash near Teutonia and Mill Wednesday evening.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us one person was ejected from the vehicle and one person was brought to Children's Hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m.

Police have yet to confirm any details. But a TMJ4 News crew at the scene spotted at least two mauled vehicles. The scene was taped off and a number of police and other first responders were in the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when we learn more. Stick with TMJ4 News for the latest.

