Bacon recall: Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issues voluntary Class I recall

BONDUEL, Wis. — Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued a voluntary Class I recall of bacon on Wednesday.

The recall is for bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in 1-lb packages. It is marked with a packaging date between Aug. 5 and Aug. 29 and includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.

No illnesses have been reported from consuming this product. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the Class I recall is due to evidence the product was produced without a routine inspection by state inspectors.

A Class I recall, according to USDA recall classifications, is a "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. If you have this product, you should throw it away.

