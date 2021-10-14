Baby found alive in apartment with body of woman: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — A baby was found alive in an apartment with the body of a 19-year-old woman in Milwaukee after a foul smell drew authorities Thursday morning, police said.

Milwaukee police said the child, believed to be under the age of 1, was brought to the hospital while the woman's body was brought to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

A report of a foul smell brought Milwaukee police to the apartment in the 2800 block of West Wisconsin Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

There they found the woman's body and the child still alive, Milwaukee police confirmed.

The investigation into the incident continues. How the woman died was not announced, nor their identities. Police described it as a "death incident."

