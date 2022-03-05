Ayyy! The Bronze Fonz returns to Milwaukee RiverWalk next week

MILWAUKEE — The iconic statue that thousands flock to every year is currently missing from the Milwaukee Riverwalk. But don't panic, VISIT Milwaukee said The Bronze Fonz has a return date!

The Bronze Fonz will return to his post Friday, March 11 during a 1 p.m. re-installation and unveiling ceremony.

Bronze Fonz disappeared a month ago for some routine maintenance. It was its first time leaving the RiverWalk for maintenance since its installation in 2008. After all, some one has to keep him shining all year round.

The statue's paint was completely removed and replaced with a traditional patina for bronze, which will allow easier upkeep and maintenance, according to VISIT Milwaukee.

The statue now has varying shades for visual effect. An example is his jacket is now a darker shade of bronze and his T-shirt has a lighter shade.

The statue pays homage to "Happy Days" character Arthur Fonzarelli. Fonzie was the tough cool guy from the popular sitcom set in 1950s Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip