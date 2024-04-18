Watch Now
Award-winning chef Paul Bartolotta reflects on 'Top Chef' highlights

Posted at 6:09 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 19:10:48-04

'Top Chef' highlighted another Wisconsin favorite: The Supper Club, which featured a Madison staple, the Harvey house, which is situated in a historic train depot.

Paul Bartolotta, James Beard award-winning chef, co-founder of the Bartolotta restaurants, and top chef judge, joined TMJ4 News to break down the latest episode of Top Chef in Wisconsin.

