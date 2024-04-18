Award-winning chef Paul Bartolotta reflects on 'Top Chef' highlights

'Top Chef' highlighted another Wisconsin favorite: The Supper Club, which featured a Madison staple, the Harvey house, which is situated in a historic train depot.

Paul Bartolotta, James Beard award-winning chef, co-founder of the Bartolotta restaurants, and top chef judge, joined TMJ4 News to break down the latest episode of Top Chef in Wisconsin.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip