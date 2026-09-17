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Average gas price in Milwaukee spikes overnight as diesel prices hit a new record high

Gas Price
Nam Y. Huh/AP
People pumping gas.
Gas Price
Posted
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Gas prices across the state have spiked overnight, according to the latest data from AAA.

The average price of gas in Wisconsin is now $4.34 per gallon for regular unleaded. That's up about 23 cents from the day before and up from $2.88 per gallon on average from this time last year.

Watch below: Wisconsin diesel prices hit record high as harvest season arrives for farmers

Wisconsin diesel prices hit record $6.12 a gallon as harvest season arrives for farmers

That price is below the national average, which is $4.43 per gallon, according to AAA.

However, the average price for diesel fuel in the state has hit a new record high. The agency reports that the average price of diesel is $6.19 per gallon.

Wisconsin's average price for regular unleaded is still below the record high, which was $4.92 set on June 12, 2022.

In Milwaukee, the average price is $4.28 per gallon for regular unleaded, up from $4.03 on Wednesday, $3.81 a month ago and $2.93 at this time last year.

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