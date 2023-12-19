Authorities seeking white KIA in connection to Mequon I-43 road rage shooting

MEQUON, Wis. — Ozaukee County deputies are seeking a white KIA in connection to a road rage shooting on I-43 that occurred over the weekend.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on I-43 southbound near Pioneer Road in the City of Mequon around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Initial reports indicate the victim was traveling southbound when a white sedan passed the victim and fired an unknown number of shots into the victim's vehicle.

The victim's vehicle was struck several times, however, no one was injured.

The sheriff's office said on Tuesday, the suspect vehicle involved was described by the victim as a white KIA 4-door, unknown model with an unknown license plate.

There is no known connection between the victim and the suspect.

Southbound lanes were closed between Pioneer and Highland while the incident was being investigated. Lanes re-opened around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect and the suspect vehicle are yet to be located and no arrests have been made.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.

