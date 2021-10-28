Authorities seeking victims after Pewaukee man is accused of sexually assaulting children

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department and Waukesha County Sheriff's Department are looking to identify and speak to possible victims following the arrest of a 51-year-old Pewaukee man on multiple charges involving the sexual assault of children.

James Wicht was arrested in Pewaukee on Tuesday following a search warrant executed by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and Racine Police Department.

Racine Police Department James A. Wicht





Police say Wicht allegedly used illegitimate physical exams to gain access to victims. Investigators believe Wicht assaulted multiple children throughout "many years," officials say.

Wicht is facing the following charges:

First degree sexual asault of a child: four counts

Child abuse, intentionally causing harm: two counts

Child sexual exploitation, videos and records

If you or someone you know has had a similar contact with Wicht, you are asked to contact Racine Police Investigator Melissa Diener at 262-635-7764, Waukesha County Detective Aaron Hoppe at 262-896-8143, or Waukesha County Detective Mark Conrad at 262-691-6038. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

