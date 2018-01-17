Authorities seek convicted sex offender who cut off GPS bracelet, may be heading to Milwaukee-area

Police are looking for a convicted sex offender who has cut off his GPS monitor device and might be in the South Milwaukee-Kenosha area.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Casey Thibodeaux is on parole and a sex offender after being convicted back in 1997-1998 for 1st Degree Sexual Assault.

The Sheriff’s Office says Thibodeaux cut off his Department of Justice GPS monitoring bracelet

at a Kwik Trip in LaCrescent, MN last Friday evening. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Thibodeaux is possibly driving a brown-colored Ford Fusion with unknown Wisconsin plates and may be in the Kenosha/South Milwaukee area.

If you have any information the whereabouts of Casey Thibodeaux, please contact local law enforcement, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections or the Vernon County Sheriff Office at 608-637-2123.

