MPD: 4 dead in murder-suicide near 49th and Oklahoma

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) said four people, including a juvenile, were fatally shot in an apparent murder-suicide near 49th and Oklahoma on Wednesday.

MPD responded to check the welfare of an individual around 11:47 a.m. Officers entered the home and found four individuals dead. The victims are three adults and one juvenile.

Police say one of the individuals killed the victims and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.

There is no active threat to the public.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous contact, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 tips app.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we get more information.

MCMEO responding to the 3100 blk of S 49 for the preliminary report of multiple homicide victims. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsies tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) December 8, 2021

