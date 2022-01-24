Authorities identify Milwaukee man killed in Kenosha Co. crash

VILLAGE OF BRISTOL, Wis. — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department identified the 24-year-old man from Milwaukee who was killed in a fiery crash on Jan. 16 as Ryan J.M. Hoff.

Authorities say his vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Village of Bristol in Kenosha County early that morning.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said initial reports stated a Red Chevy was traveling eastbound on State Line Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a utility pole and then a tree. The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire, just after 1 a.m.

Responding deputies found that the driver and sole occupant was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. The person suffered severe burns and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the sheriff's department said.

The public is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.

