Authorities find body of missing Ho-Chunk National tribal member in Monroe County

LA GRANGE, Wis. — Authorities found the body of a missing Ho-Chunk National Tribal member in Monroe County on Wednesday.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death after the woman's body was found in the Township of La Grange around 10 a.m.

A search operation was being conducted for Felicia J. Wanna, who has been missing since the beginning of the year. The sheriff's office believes at this time, the body found is 50-year-old Wanna.

The death investigation is ongoing and further information will be released in the future. The investigation is being completed by the sheriff's office, Ho-Chunk Police Department, Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

If you have any information, contact the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department at 715-284-2658.

