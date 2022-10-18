Authorities don't plan to cite people for underage drinking in bonfire explosion case

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said it has no intention of citing people for underage drinking in connection to the bonfire explosion that injured dozens of people last Friday.

Referred to as the "Pulaski Bonfire Incident," the sheriff's office said Tuesday it understands there may be some apprehension for some to meet with investigators based on the evidence of underage drinking.

"Although underage drinking is something law enforcement agencies take seriously, we can assure those who were there, that our detectives do not have intentions on issuing citations for this, as our main focus and concern is gathering the facts of this tragic event," a statement from the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office will have detectives at the Pulaski Police Department, Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to meet with witnesses and those who were at the bonfire.

"Due to the fact we know of approximately 30- 40 individuals being present, it is going to take some time for our detectives to gather all necessary statements," the sheriff's office said.

Around 30 to 40 people gathered at a bonfire Friday night to celebrate Pulaski High School's homecoming, according to victim GoFundMe pages. Someone threw an accelerant on the bonfire, causing an explosion and seriously burning multiple people.

Some are still hospitalized after the bonfire explosion, and some are in critical condition. Multiple GoFundMe pages have been set up for some of the victims.