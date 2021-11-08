Authorities decline to file charges against former UNISON president and CEO

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Milwaukee County District Attorney's office has decided to not file charges against the former President and CEO of UNISON, Laurie Gramling Lambach, who was accused of misappropriating funds almost three years ago.

Lambach was arrested in November of 2018 after an anonymous complaint was made to Milwaukee County's Audit Services Division. She was held in Milwaukee County jail for two days before being released on bail.

A PR firm representing Lambach said she will petition for expungement of the arrest.

“After a thorough, three-year investigation of alleged theft by fraud, Milwaukee County authorities abandoned the inquiry into my client, Laurie Gramling Lambach, without prosecution or even charges. Charges were not issued because she did nothing wrong,” said Lambach’s attorney Craig Mastantuono in a statement. “Laurie was incarcerated, lost her job and was subjected to immense community ridicule as a result of the well-publicized events surrounding her wrongful arrest and detention as well as the subsequent investigation.”

UNISON was created in a partnership with Interfaith and SET Ministries. The organization provides, “family and older adult services and resources to create stronger neighborhoods and communities in Milwaukee County,” according to its website.

