Authorities confirm identity of remains found in High Cliff State Park in September

CALUMET COUNTY (NBC 26) — Human remains found in September at High Cliff State Park have now been officially identified.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office said DNA tests were used to identify the remains as Starkie L. Swenson, who previously resided in Neenah.

The sheriff's office said Swenson’s remains were discovered by two hikers accessing the trails at High Cliff State Park on September 29.

Swenson was last seen in Neenah in 1983. The sheriff's office said John C. Andrews from Chilton was previously convicted of charges related to Swenson’s death.

"We hope the identification of Mr. Swenson brings some comfort to his family during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigative results of this case have been turned over to the Calumet County District Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff's office said the following agencies assisted in this investigation: Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Harrison Fire Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, City of Neenah Police Department, Calumet County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Calumet County District Attorney’s Office.