For the second year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has named Aurora St, Luke's Medical Center as the top hospital in southeastern Wisconsin.

Aurora St. Luke's was also named the number two hospital in all of Wisconsin, joining Aurora Medical Center in Grafton and Aurora Baycare in the top 10.

“We’re honored to be continually recognized as national leaders in safety, quality and outcomes,” said Nick Turkal, MD, Advocate Aurora Health President and CEO. “It’s the incredible teamwork and consumer first approach that enables us to deliver exceptional care and set the industry standard to benefit the communities and patients we are proud to serve.”

So far this year, 16 Advocate Aurora Health hospitals have received national rankings and been recognized for their care in one way or another.

Aurora St. Luke's received national top 50 honors for cardiology, heart surgery, geriatrics and gynecology.

