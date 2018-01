AURORA -- Instead of a first baby, Aurora Hospital is spending New Year's Day celebrating the arrival of 2018's first babies - plural.

A male-female pair of twins was delivered at the hospital at 1:07 and 1:08 a.m. on January 1.

Davontea (male) and Jordan (female) Walton weigh six pound and four pounds respectively, the hospital said. They are the Waltons' first children.

Aurora says the babies are doing well, though they are in the NICU at Aurora Sinai Medical Center because they were born a few weeks early.