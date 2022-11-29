Aurora Health Care to increase hospital-room stays in 2023 by 5.3% to 5.5%

MILWAUKEE — Aurora Health Care will increase hospital-room stays in 2023 by 5.3% to 5.5% depending on the location in the Milwaukee area, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The rise in prices is due to inflationary costs, the health system shared.

According to the BizJournal, below are the list prices:



Aurora West Allis Medical Center: Increase 5.5% to $3,050 per night

Aurora Medical Center Grafton: Increase 5.4% to $2,720 per night

St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee: Increase 5.3% to $3,380 per night

St. Luke's South Shore in Cudahy: Increase 5.3% to $3,380 per night

Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee: Increase 5.3% to $3,380 per night

Last year, the price increases for an Aurora hospital room in the metro Milwaukee area ranged from 4.3% to 5.3%, the BizJournal reports.

Aurora said its price increases would result in a 5% increase in patient gross revenue.

A spokesman for Advocate Aurora Health Care told the BizJournal that the company continues to be challenged by inflation, inadequate reimbursement rates, and the ongoing effects of Covid-19.

“Our labor, drugs, and supply costs have gone up by more than 10% since last year,” spokesman Adam Mesirow told the BizJournal. “Like other local providers, we are implementing modest price increases at our medical centers that will help us sustain our commitment to helping the communities we serve live well.”

According to the BizJournal, Advocate Aurora reported a net loss of $911.7 million through the first nine months of 2022 compared with a net income of $1.45 billion a year earlier.

