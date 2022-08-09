MILWAUKEE — August marks the 19th annual National Black Business Month.

"When we first started our database, there were about 2 or 300 businesses and we've since grown in two years to 700 plus and a lot of those newer businesses started during the pandemic," said Rick Banks of MKE Black.

Banks launched MKE Black in 2019 as a one-stop shop to find Black-owned businesses in Milwaukee. Of the more than 700 businesses, you'll find Woofbowl owned by Ron Holloway.

Holloway is one of many local entrepreneurs working to illuminate Milwaukee's Black business realm.

"If a minority-owned business has a strong financial platform, it promotes an inclusive economy, it promotes others to say, wants to invest in Black-owned businesses who will then be able to create jobs in communities certain businesses might not be able to infiltrate," said Holloway.

Growing up in the city, Holloway knew he wanted to serve his community in this way.

"When I got out of the military I was diagnosed with PTSD and my dogs brought me back from a dark place," said Holloway.

So he started his own business, a food truck for dogs.

"Once we started to learn more and more about pet nutrition and its health benefits we decided to take a nutrient-dense approach in making pet treats but making them look like human food truck items. We had a lot of nay-sayers, friends and family told us absolutely not to do this. So it's important to take risks."

It was a business risk that has made an impact beyond Milwaukee.

"We've met people from all over the world, travel from other countries to see us. We're able to bring the community together."

To find a full list of Black-owned businesses visit mkeblack.org.

