Attention all selfie-takers! New selfie booths unlocked at the Mayfair Mall

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Starting Aug. 11, the Mayfair Mall is opening a Selfie Museum, where attendees can shop and capture the moment afterward.

The Mayfair Mall (2500 N. Mayfair Rd.) has just announced its future Selfie Museum, Selfie Studio: Decades Tour.

Take a trip through the last 70 years with their various decade booths.

Vicky Shokatz, Mayfair Selfie Studio Mellow Meadows, Mayfair Selfie Studio

Selfie booth themes include:



1950s: “The Diner”

1960s: “Mellow Meadows”

1970s: “Disco Fever”

1980s: “The Gamer”

1990s: “The Video Store”

2000s: “Teenage Dream”

“The Now”

“The Future”

Vicky Shokatz, Mayfair Selfie Studio Teenage Dream, Mayfair Selfie Studio

The booths can be found in the Center Court of the mall.

As far as prices, the booths are completely free and open to the public.

Make sure you get your selfies in quickly as this Selfie Museum is set to leave Sept. 11.

Read more on the Mayfair Mall website.

