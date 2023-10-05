Attempted homicide suspect arrested after shooting at detective in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — An attempted homicide suspect is in custody after Janesville police say he shot at a detective who was trying to arrest him.

Police say an off-duty officer observed the suspect around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near Oakhill and Barham. The suspect had a temporary warrant for attempted first-degree homicide from a shooting last week.

A uniformed officer confronted the suspect and asked him to show his hands. The suspect drew a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at a detective who had just arrived. He fired one shot and missed the detective. He then fled through the residential area.

The officer and detective did not return fire. The armed suspect ran through yards to avoid capture and made threats to a citizen who was outside while fleeing.

Police say the suspect was surrounded in the 1700 block of Peterson Ave. and taken into custody. He is being held at the Rock County Jail.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip