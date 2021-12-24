Watch
Attackers follow Janesville woman home, steal car

Police Lights
Posted at 1:24 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 14:24:43-05

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A Janesville woman is recovering from her injuries after a group of people followed her home, assaulted her and made off with her car.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the incident occurred Wednesday night.

Police said the woman her husband had just arrived home from a trip to a drug store.

She was going into her garage when a group of attackers hit her in the head multiple times and stole her car.

She told police she believes the attackers followed her and her husband home from the drug store.

Police in Rockford, Illinois, recovered the car but the attackers remain at large.

The woman is recovering from minor injuries in a hospital.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

