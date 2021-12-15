Atomix moves to Milwaukee’s Near West Side

MILWAUKEE — Atomix, a Milwaukee-based e-commerce fulfillment company, moved into the facilities at 2203 West Michigan Street, adding another business to the community of the Near West Side.

“This move signifies a pivotal moment for Atomix and gives us the opportunity to take root in the heart of Milwaukee,” Austin Kreinz, Founder and CEO of Atomix, said in a press release.

Atomix was founded in 2019 and has been partnering with emerging consumer brands to store, package and ship their orders.

In the next year, Atomix is looking to hire up to 30 more employees for positions in engineering, sales and operations. The company also announced in their press release that they plan to expand the business even farther and open up additional facilities on the East and West coasts.

The Near West Side Partners is looking to join forces with incoming businesses, providing them with resources to grow their companies in this part of Milwaukee. Since the formation of the Near West Side Partners, 35 new businesses have called the Near West Side, home.

Other major businesses that reside in the Near West Side include Advocate Aurora Health, Harley-Davidson, Marquette University, Molson Coors and Potawatomi Business Development Corp.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip