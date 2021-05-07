ATF seeks public's help in identifying vehicle driving near house explosion in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they say was driving near a residential explosion in Milwaukee last month.

ATF's Milwaukee field office said in a statement Friday that the explosion happened in the 3000 block of North 77th Street at around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 25.

ATF wants to identify the owner and/or driver of the vehicle. A photo of that vehicle is pictured above, according to ATF.

ATF is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation in the investigation.

People with information are asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit an anonymous tip through the “ReportIt” app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. When reporting, you are asked to include as many details as possible and contact information for potential follow up.

