ATF offers $5k reward for Kenosha arson persons of interest

The Milwaukee Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for information in identifying persons of interest in the Kenosha 2020 arson investigation.

ATF says it's looking for people who could advance the arson investigations in Kenosha during the unrest between Sunday, Aug. 23 2020, and Tuesday, Aug. 25 2020.

“ATF agents will continue to work with our law enforcement partners investigating these arsons for as long as it takes in order to hold those accountable,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division. “Publicizing these newly acquired photographs and videos of last fall’s civil unrest, we are hopeful the public will assist in solving these violent crimes committed against the whole community.”

The persons of interest are below.

ATF ATF is searching for this man in relation to an arson which occurred at Kenosha Probation and Parole Building at 1212 60th Street in Kenosha, Wisconsin the evening of August 24.

ATF ATF is also searching for this man in relation to an arson which occurred at Kenosha Probation and Parole Building at 1212 60th Street in Kenosha, Wisconsin the evening of August 24.

ATF has released a video of both of these men here.

ATF ATF is seeking to identify the male in the attached photograph in relation to an arson which occurred at B&L Furniture located at 1101 60th Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin the evening of August 24.

ATF has released a video of this man here.

If you have any information, contact the Milwaukee Field Office of ATF at 1-888-ATF-FIRE or via email at ATFTips@atf.gov.

