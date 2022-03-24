AT&T hiring more than 100 people in Milwaukee, 1,200 jobs available across the Midwest

MILWAUKEE — AT&T is looking to hire more than 100 people in Milwaukee, and more than 1,200 across the Midwest.

The news comes as many people across the city, state, and country look for employees. It seems everywhere you go is hiring, and that includes AT&T.

A spokesperson for the company said AT&T is in need of customer service specialists, retail and in-store sales personnel, installation specialists and premises technicians, technical, retail, and sales management, and much more.

They have several full-time and part-time positions and offer benefits such as competitive salary, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plans, tuition reimbursement programs, paid time off, and even a $3,000 sign-on bonus for those hired.

If you are interested in applying for a Milwaukee job, click here and type "Milwaukee" at the top.

