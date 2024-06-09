At least 10 people injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, Madison Police say

MADISON, Wis. — According to the Madison Police Department, multiple people are injured after a shooting at a party early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, June 9 at the Lux, a high-rise apartment building on Johnson St in Madison.

At least 10 people were injured during the incident. Not all of the reported injuries were gunshot wounds. The victims were all between the ages of 14 and 23 years old. Police say that none of the injuries are life-threatening.

According to the Madison Police Department, dozens of people were screaming and running out of the apartment building when officers arrived.

During the incident Johnson St and others nearby were shut down, the area has since been reopened.

Police say that no arrests have been made. The Violent Crimes Unit is the lead on the investigation.

Chief of Police Shon Barnes said in a press conference Sunday morning that this incident comes after a "historic drop" in shots fired calls. He says, "We as a community have just reported our fifth week of no reports of shots fired."

This is an ongoing investigation, updates will be given as provided by the Madison Police Department.

