Associated Bank announced Thursday it will raise its minimum wage for employees to $15 per hour, after Congress passed tax legislation earlier in the week.

The raise will come at the start of next year, along with a $500 bonus for all hourly, non-commissioned employees.

“Every day our customers share stories of our colleagues delivering a positive customer experience,” Associated Bank President and CEO, Philip B. Flynn said in a news release. “Our ability to recognize their work in this way is something we are proud to do.”

The increase is expected to impact 55 percent of the bank’s employees.

Associated Bank joins other companies giving bonuses and raises after the tax reform bill passed this week including Fifth Third Bancorp, AT&T, Wells Fargo and Comcast.