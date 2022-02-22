Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Assembly to vote on bill breaking up Milwaukee K-12 district

items.[0].image.alt
Adobe Stock
Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA
Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee USA
Posted at 9:49 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 22:49:17-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a Republican-backed bill that would break up the state’s largest public school district in Milwaukee into up to eight smaller districts, a move critics say will not guarantee better outcomes for struggling students.

Even if passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has already signaled he will veto the measure.

Another bill up Tuesday would remove income limits and enrollment caps on the private school voucher program. And a third would allow students to opt out of any mask-wearing requirement.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku