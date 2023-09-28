Assembly committee to hold public hearing on $700M Brewers stadium funding

An Assembly committee will hold a public hearing on the $700 million Milwaukee Brewers stadium funding next week.

The Committee on State Affairs will host the public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Tommy G. Thompson Youth Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

According to an agenda, the public hearing will include topics related to the funding for improvements of baseball park facilities.

Last week, Republican legislators announced a bill devoting more than $614 million in public funding to repair and renovate the Brewers' stadium.



In the newest plan, Milwaukee and Milwaukee County would cover about $200 million of the $700 million funding bill. Brewers President Rick Schlesinger says it would cost roughly $20 million to $25 million to winterize the park.

This bill still needs to be approved by both houses of the state legislature and Governor Tony Evers.

