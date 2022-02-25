Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Assembly approves funding for new youth prison

state capitol
Copyright Getty Images
UniversalImagesGroup
<p>State Capitol, Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</p>
state capitol
Posted at 10:35 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 23:35:14-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly has approved funding for a new youth prison to replace the state's troubled facility in northern Wisconsin.

The measure would allow the state to borrow $42 million for build a new prison.

The bill doesn't lay out a location for the new facility but would require local governments' site approval.

The existing facility in Irma would be converted to an adult prison. The Assembly passed the measure late Thursday evening.

The Senate passed it earlier this week but didn't include the local government site approval or the language converting the existing prison to an adult facility.

That means the Senate will have to take up the bill again to approve those changes.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku