Ashanti Hamilton joins Veolia North America in new role

Ashanti Hamilton, the former director of Milwaukee's Office of Community Wellness & Safety, has joined Veolia North America as the Workforce Development Manager for Milwaukee.

According to a news release, the new role will support Milwaukee's Water & Wastewater Workforce Center initiative, which is a collaboration between Veolia North America and The Water Council.

Hamilton will work to grow the local water workforce, increase the pool of diverse talent, and problem solve around workforce challenges in the water industry.

“Veolia has demonstrated a commitment to investing in Milwaukee and building innovative workforce development strategies. Through these efforts, we look to empower individuals with opportunities for growth and pathways to success in the water sector,” Hamilton said in a news release. “With strong partnerships, Milwaukee can be a national model for connecting underserved communities to the vast opportunities within the water sustainability field, driving both economic empowerment and environmental stewardship.”

Before serving as the director of Milwaukee's Office of Community Wellness & Safety, Hamilton served as alderman of Milwaukee's 1st District for nearly two decades, including a stint as Common Council President from 2016 to 2020. He also was an English teacher in Milwaukee Public Schools.

Veolia North America (VNA) "offers a full spectrum of water, waste and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery," according to a news release.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error