Ascension Wisconsin to raise prices 4% for room and board at its southeast hospitals

Beginning July 1, Ascension Wisconsin will increase list prices for room and board at its southeast Wisconsin hospitals an average of 4.6%.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, overall patient revenue will increase in the new fiscal year but only a slightly smaller percentage than a year ago.

An Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson told the Milwaukee Business Journal, the increase “will help cover the increased cost of care due to inflation, which was well above 8% in April." Recently published notices of price increases for Ascension hospitals also cited additional reasons, including reduced reimbursement from government programs and expenses related to bad debt and charity care.

The spokesperson also said that room and board is just one category of price increases.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Ascension Wisconsin said it will increase list prices for room and board by 4.71%, to $1,735 per day, at its St. Joseph and St. Francis campuses in Milwaukee, its hospital in Franklin and its Elmbrook campus in Brookfield. Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Franklin is also increasing by that percentage to $1,735 daily.

The Columbia St. Mary’s campuses in Milwaukee and Mequon will increase of 4.51%, to $1,528 per day for room and board. The small-scale neighborhood hospitals in Menomonee Falls, Greenfield and Waukesha will increase 4.51% to $1,528.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, total patient revenue will increase in the range of 3.13% to 4.04%, depending on the hospital. A year ago, they increased by 3.06% to 4.32%.

